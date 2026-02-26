Generous Friend Bought A Used $5,000 Car For A Struggling Family, But After They Failed To Transfer The Title And Pay For Tags, He’s Considering Taking The Car Back

Helping someone out of a tough spot feels good at first. That is, until you realize they can’t even help themselves.

So, what would you do if you bought a car for a needy friend and later found out they never held up their end of the bargain? Would you give them money to help them? Or would you consider taking the car back?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this situation and is wondering what’s best. Here’s his story.

AITA for buying a super old car for a friend who needed it, but not helping after it was gifted to them? I bought a cheap, much older car from a used dealership for a friend whose family has been down on their luck for a long, long time. Only 1 person in their household of 9 people has a driver’s license, and that’s my friend. She no longer owns, leases, or pays for a car after her previous car was repossessed due to her inability to make payments following a job loss.

Now, the car has expired tags.

She and her entire family desperately need a car for their disabled Mom, whom they live with, and also because NO ONE else has a license to drive, and she is a taxi for everyone to get to and from work or doctor’s appointments. I bought the car outright for $5k, and they agreed it would initially be in my name just to get it paid for and registered, with the understanding that the title/registration would be transferred to my friend right away. When the title came in the mail, I signed it off right away to my friend, and she just needed to take it to the DMV to swap her name, pay the registration fee, and pay a small fee. No big deal. She did take it in and pay the fee, but the car still has 2024 license plate tags…

The title is in limbo.

Apparently, as I found out over 1.5 years later, the hard way, she had signed the title but crossed out something to correct it on the form, so the DMV never accepted the title’s actual change, and she also paid the title fee, but never paid the registration fee in summer 2024. The title is in limbo status, off my responsibility and my name, and shows someone tried to change it, but it’s not 100% done. Also, they didn’t pay the registration fee 2 years ago, in 2024 or in 2025, so there are many late fees and penalties. “Friend” still has no job, unfortunately, and she’s been using her Uncle’s car to drive everyone around, while the car I bought sits and rots in their driveway.

Now, he’s wondering what to do.

I have not helped them pay any additional fees or helped towards the proper title change, as this is all their responsibility via acceptance of having a car bought for or gifted to them/their family. BUT could I, or should I, go to the DMV to get the title back in my name, pay the past-due registrations, and sell the car on my own? Or just let this go and remove myself from the entire situation, and this “investment” car bought for my friend and her family just rot away in the driveway? AITA?

Eek! This situation sounds very irritating.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about this story.

Here’s some advice.

