Graduating Student Planned To Walk With His Best Friend At Graduation, But His Girlfriend Wanted Him To Choose Her Instead

Real friendship should be treasured.

WIBTA for choosing my friend as Graduation partner over GF At my school (HS), you get to pick who your “walking partner” is for graduation. This is the person you basically sit with, walk with, and go up on stage before and after. My girlfriend of 2 years 100% wants to do it together.

But I already had in mind to pick my best friend (M) of 14 years. We’ve stuck together through basically everything that’s happened growing up. I thought it would be nice since we are most likely going to part ways. While my girlfriend and I will remain closer. WIBTA if I choose my friend?

Why should anybody even have to chose?

