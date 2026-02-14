Grandmother Was Asked To Watch Her Grandchildren For A Week, But She Refused After Learning The Strict Rules And Expectations Her DIL Had Set

Family help often comes with complicated expectations.

In this story, a woman was asked to provide full-day childcare for her grandchildren for one week.

However, she felt discouraged because it came with strict rules about food, schedules, visitors, and activities.

Now, her daughter-in-law is begging her to reconsider.

AITA for refusing to babysit my grandchildren and potentially costing DIL a job? My son has two children, 4 and 2. His wife took some time off to be a stay-at-home mom. She has been trying to return to the workforce for a while now. She finally got an offer in her field. The earliest she can get the kids into daycare is a week after they want her to start.

This woman was asked to watch her son’s children for one week.

They asked me to watch the children for a week. With their commutes, it would be about nine hours a day of childcare. I probably would have done it for my other son. Watching these children comes with so many rules. They are vegetarian. They are on a strict diet. Last time I watched them, food was not provided.

She thinks the rules are very strict.

DIL is very strict about language. The TV isn’t allowed to be on. I don’t even watch TV, but I found this so rude. She wants the four-year-old to do some enrichment worksheets. I would be expected to do them. There is a very strict schedule. I do understand naps. I think the rest of it is too much when I would be doing them a favor.

She also can’t see her friends while she’s there.

The biggest issue is I wouldn’t be able to have anyone at the house while they were there. I see my friends almost every day. If I’m providing nine hours of childcare, I’m not going to be one-on-one with the kids the entire time. She thinks my friends are bad people. She is very strict about the influences on her kids.

So she has decided to decline the request.

I told my son that that’s way too much to ask of anyone. They need to find a professional. He begged me to reconsider. I really don’t want to. DIL called crying the other night about how important this job is to her.

Strict house rules can be discouraging to any babysitter.

