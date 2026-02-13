Grocery Store Worker Begrudgingly Picks Up Slack Of Lazy Coworker, And She Cries When The Boss Makes Her Stay Late To Fulfill Her Duties

When someone doesn’t pull their weight at work, it’s a difficult situation and no guidebook on how to address it gracefully.

See why this worker is concerned about how he handled a young coworker.

AITA for making a girl cry at my work? I work at a grocery store and I used to work as a courtesy clerk, which basically involved janitorial duties. I am a cashier now, but I still face the store before closing when it is not busy. I finished facing and cleaned my register early.

He had more work to do, but it wasn’t his.

Then I noticed this girl, who has been working at the store for a few months as a courtesy clerk, was falling behind on her duties because she was yapping with the self-checkout guy all shift long. I told her 3 times that I would do the manager’s office trash to help out, keywords: manager’s office. So I took out the manager’s trash and finished that an hour before close. I started doing other tasks like cleaning the back bathrooms of the store, since no one does that, cleaning the break room, and taking out the specific trash cans there too.

Then he gets the new hire in trouble.

As I finished my duties right before closing, the closing manager asked if I had taken out all the trash, since she said I would take out the store’s trash. I said, “No, just the manager’s office trash.” I told her that no one does their job here anymore and all I had to do because I did half her closing tasks. The manager then made her stay after to finish the remaining trash and she cried the entire time because she had to stay after hours. AITA for making her cry?

Here is what folks are saying.

Yep. She sounds like a spoiled only child.

Exactly. Her tears are just manipulation.

Yep. I’m sure her coworkers could cry when they have to pick up her slack.

Yes. It wasn’t a complicated instruction.

It’s infuriating, but fighting it feels futile.

Something tells me she still slacks off and will get fired soon.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.