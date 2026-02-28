Groom Did Not Plan To Have A Bachelor Party Before His Wedding, But His Sister Told Him It Was “Unmasculine” And Kept Pushing Him For Six Months Until He Snapped

You can only hear someone go on about the same thing for so long before you snap.

So, what would you do if you were trying to plan a wedding, but all your sister wanted to ask about was the bachelor party, even after you told her you weren’t having one? Would you just learn to ignore her? Or would you finally reach your boiling point and demand she stop?

In the following story, one groom finds himself in this very predicament. Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for snapping at my sister when she kept pushing for me and my fiancé to have bachelor parties? I (27M) am getting married to my fiancé (26M) in two months. We’ve both decided we don’t want to do bachelor parties. We’re not huge fans of the whole ‘last night of freedom’ concept, and honestly, just want to spend the weekend before our wedding just relaxing together. My sister (30F) is, for some very strange reason, having a hard time accepting this. Ever since we began wedding planning, she has kept asking about bachelor party plans.

His sister has been on the kick for six months.

Initially, before my fiancé and I had a conversation about them, I just told her I didn’t know. After that, I have repeatedly, politely, told her that neither of us is doing anything like that, and have reminded her of our plans to just hang out together. She has not been able to let this go. It has been SIX MONTHS now of her pushing and me shutting her down. I reached my absolute boiling point yesterday when we (me, my fiancé, my sister, my brother (34M), and my brother’s wife (40F)) were all having dinner at my parents’ house.

Fed up, he shut her down.

She started with her usual crap, about how it’s such a fun rite of passage for all grooms and that she just didn’t want us missing out and regretting it. My fiancé tried to kindly ask her to stop, but she just bulldozed over him and said something along the lines of “it’s kind of un-masculine to not have one.” I didn’t yell, but I definitely wasn’t using a happy tone as I called her weird and obnoxious for pestering us so much about this, and that she needs to back off with her stupid obsession. She got really upset and stormed off, and I pretty much ruined dinner. My fiancé is insistent that I was right for saying that, but my family is pretty upset at me and is essentially telling me that I was out of line, even if she was being annoying. AITA?

Eek! That would get pretty frustrating.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit think he should’ve handled it.

This reader hopes she gets over it.

According to this comment, it is a weird obsession.

This person thinks he did the right thing.

Here’s someone who thinks his sister is wrong.

She should’ve listened to him, and this would’ve never happened.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.