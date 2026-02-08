Gym Daycare Employee Raised Safety Concerns Over Her Boss Bringing In A Dog That Wasn’t Good With Kids, But Her Tone Got Her Sent Home Early

Jobs that involve kids usually come with one unspoken rule: safety comes first.

AITA for making a snarky comment to my boss about her dog? So I (18F) work at a gym that has a daycare, and I’m one of the daycare workers. Today we had a big event going on for people signing up for a marathon. It was super slow for me — I only had one kid in the daycare, let’s call him Conner (4M). Conner is obsessed with dogs. He talks about them literally all the time.

My general manager (30sF) showed up with her dog, and a bunch of adults were petting it. Conner saw that and immediately asked if he could say hi. I figured it was fine since she brought the dog into the gym and it seemed friendly with every adult out there (there were kids there too that just weren’t signed up for daycare). So I take Conner out and tell my manager he wants to say hi.

She goes, “Oh no, he can’t. My dog isn’t good with kids.” And I kind of blurted out, “So you brought your kid-aggressive dog to a place with kids?” It definitely came out a little sassy. I didn’t yell or anything, it just slipped because I was confused why she’d bring that dog to a gym with a daycare.

She got pretty annoyed and ended up sending me home early. Now my coworkers are texting me saying I was rude. I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful, I was just caught off guard and trying to keep the kid safe. AITA?

