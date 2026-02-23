He Brought His Wife Out For The First Time To A New Years Bash, But Nothing Went At All As He Planned

Introducing your friends to your significant other can be extremely anxiety-inducing, sometimes for good reason.

What would you do if your partner severely embarrassed you in front of your friends? One guy recently shared a cringey story about this with Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

AITAH for nor supporting my wife’s behavior on New Years?

On New Years Eve, my wife and I attended a party at a long time family friend’s home.

When we arrived the party was in full swing.

We headed to the kitchen for refreshments.

Sounds like a great way to ring in the New Year.

Our host poured us drinks, and as we walked into the living area my wife said: “Look at the glass she gave me. Everyone here has a fancy glass but mine is standard. She’s slighting me”.

I assured her it wasn’t, that just happened to be the next glass in the cabinet, or perhaps all the fancy ones were gone.

She would not have it.

What a strange hill to die on.

She was being slighted and refused to let it go.

She continued to be vocal about it until the majority of the guests were aware of the situation.

To avoid the downfall of the evening, the host apologized to my wife and expressed it was completely unintentional.

The vibe had to be ruined after that.

For context, there is no bad blood between my wife and the host.

My wife STILL has not let it go, and is angry I did not support her. AITAH?

One thing is for sure, they’re not spending next year there. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in.

The party stops when she walks in.

