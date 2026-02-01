He Financially Supported His Family For Years, But That Didn’t Stop Them From Turning Around And Betraying Him

You can’t choose your family, though many folks out there certainly wish they could.

What would you do if your family turned around and abandoned you after you supported them financially for years? One guy recently shared his negative experience with this on Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

AITAH for cutting off my entire family after they tried to have me trespassed from the house I paid for while I was caring for my newborn? My dad’s dying wish was that I “look after the family.” For 10 years, I paid every bill, bought my mum a $32k car, and even built a tiny home for myself all while they refused to work. When my son was a newborn and moving, they called the police to trespass me from the house I’d paid for since I was 15.

When that didn’t work, they tried to steal my cars. When I was 15, my dad died. People romanticize “last words,” but mine were him telling me to look after the family.

I hated the man he was abusive, but I still took it seriously. Over the years, I poured tens to hundreds of thousands into keeping them afloat while they stayed on benefits and didn’t work. Every time I asked to put the house in my name, they dodged it.

If I mentioned buying another property, they guilt-tripped me into backing down. They also had a habit of “borrowing” my tools when I was away working or removing parts from my cars to fix whatever heaps they had without ever asking or replacing them. I built a self-contained 1-bedroom on the property out of my own pocket.

But when my partner got pregnant, I decided my priority was going to be my own kid. I offered to buy the property officially they came back with a price so absurd that no real estate agent would touch it. So we bought another place.

My son was 4 months old around this time, and I was at home caring for him while my partner worked during the day family showed up caused a fit. Later that night my sister called the police to trespass me from the house I’d been paying for over a decade. They started insulting me, calling me a “terrible father”.

That night, a group of friends came to my aid. They moved all my cars and the rest of our stuff in as we had started moving already. I was so emotionally wrecked that I broke my two years of sobriety.

