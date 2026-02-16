Sibling Gave His Sister A Gift That She Returned, So He Found The Best Way To Give It Back To Her

Christmas is the time of giving, but some people have different expectations when it comes to gifts.

My Dad’s Petty Christmas Revenge This happened many Christmas’s ago, but still makes me laugh whenever I remember it and when this time of year rolls around. It’s technically my dad’s petty revenge on his older sister, but he’s a technologically challenged older gentleman and has no idea that Reddit exists, so I am posting this on his behalf. For context, we live in the UK. So my dad and his sister get along most of the time, but are ultimately very different people.

Her and my uncle are wealthy, whereas my dad often struggles to make ends meet, even more so now that he is physically disabled. Even though he’s had a harder life, my dad has always been an optimistic guy with a great sense of humour. My aunt on the other hand, is very serious and her wealth has made her quite snooty and unable to relate to the hardships my dad deals with, which is a major point of contention between them. This always becomes more stark at Christmas time when my dad often can’t afford to give gifts as lavish as hers and she acts very resentful of that. One Christmas, my dad was looking for a gift to give my aunt and uncle, and found a pair of animatronic singing dogs in a charity shop. They were vintage, very silly and made my dad, sister and I laugh a lot. My dad knew my uncle would also find them hilarious, so he bought them as a gift for him and my aunt. They were a hit at Christmas! We (my dad, his girlfriend, my sister and I) travelled down to my aunt’s house for Christmas day and unveiled the dogs to much applause.

My uncle laughed himself to tears, their cat tried to attack the dogs as they sang, which made everyone laugh harder, and we all had a great time. My aunt, however, had a forced smile on her face the whole time and was mumbling something to herself about “not having anywhere to put them.” For reference, her house is huge. Like, 6 bathrooms and a heated swimming pool, huge. There was plenty of space for the dogs. It was very obvious that she just loathed them with every fibre of her being. When it was time for us to leave, my dad’s girlfriend started packing our things into the car and we all said our goodbyes. Unbeknownst to us, my aunt had shoved the dogs into our car while my dad’s girlfriend’s back was turned. We didn’t realise they had come back with us until we were home. It put a dampener on our otherwise fun day. We were all a bit put out, except for my dad that is. He just laughed and rolled his eyes, clearly used to his sister’s behaviour. My dad has always been a bit of a jokester, so he began to plan his petty revenge.

He found a fancy empty box that had once contained a posh, luxury brand of beauty products; something his girlfriend had received as a Christmas gift from a friend. He put the dogs inside it, along with a handwritten note. Then he packaged it up, wrote my aunt’s address on it, and dropped it off at the post office. We never knew how my aunt reacted to it, nor saw those singing dogs again, but my family and I all have a good chuckle whenever we imagine her reaction to opening what she thought was an expensive gift, only to see the dogs and read what my dad wrote: “A dog is for life, not just for Christmas.”

