He Invited Their Friends Over For A Fun Hang, But Then He Stuck His Angry Wife On Babysitting Duty

It’s important to have an equal division of labor in the household, or resentment starts to build.

What would you do if your husband stuck you on babysitting duty, while all the other adults got to hang out and have fun? One woman recently aired her grievances about this over Reddit. Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my husband I was tired of babysitting This weekend, my (34f) husband (38m) last minute invited two of his friends (both males late 30s) over to hang out. I always enjoy hanging out with these friends. They usually bring their partners but this time did not.

Having a good friend group can be a rarity in this life phase.

They did each bring their kids and one of them brought their 3 dogs. My kids enjoy playing with their kids so it was all good. Approximately 10 minutes after everyone arrived at our house, the men went upstairs to play PlayStation, leaving me responsible for supervising and caring for 5 children.

Sounds like the men wanted to act like children as well.

Two of the kids are mine. This was not discussed beforehand and if i had not been here, they would not have left the kids downstairs/outside unsupervised. The kids were mostly well behaved and only broke a few things and got in a few fights.

Still sounds more than slightly chaotic.

After about 4 hours, my husband came downstairs and asked me how it was going and I told him I was tired of babysitting and that is not how I thought our hang out day would go. He got very upset. He said he never invites friends over to do this (which is true, they have never gone upstairs to play video games for hours while I watch their kids).

So his argument isn’t exactly what he thinks it is.

He felt like I was only thinking of myself. Now I feel like TA and I feel like I should have just let him have his fun afternoon/evening with his friends.

Seems like she’s trying to justify her free labor. Let’s see what Reddit’s verdict on this one was.

Most comments snuffed out the nonsense right away.

One person reframed the situation.

And pointed out the obvious.

Some felt like there was some intentionality behind it.

Another felt she should get some petty revenge.

Sounds like her husband is the one who requires babysitting.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.