He Thought He Was Doing A Favor For His Friend, But His Friend Turned Out To Be Disgusted

AITA for reusing a glass I drank from to boil water in a kettle?

I had a glass of water that I had already drunk from.

Later, I rinsed the glass with tap water, refilled it with fresh water from the tap, and poured that water into a kettle to boil.

Whether he did this at work or home is important context.

A friend saw this and said it was unhygienic and “disgusting,” and that it’s against social convention.

I disagreed, because I didn’t spit into the glass, I rinsed it, and the water was going to be boiled anyway, which kills bacteria.

He's technically right, but at what cost?

He compared it to a chef double-dipping a spoon into soup, saying you don’t see chefs doing that even if the soup is going to keep boiling.

I said that’s different because chefs are cooking for other people and follow stricter appearance-of-cleanliness rules, whereas this was for personal use and poses no health risk.

He insists that even if it’s technically safe, it’s still wrong and gross by convention.

This friend has a lot of strong opinions.

I don’t really understand why, and I feel like he’s confusing disgust with actual hygiene.

AITA for thinking this is fine and not unhygienic?

This one sounds like it's going to be divisive. Let's see how the Reddit community weighed in.



