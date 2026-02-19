Employee Was Just Doing His Job, But A Crazy Customer Wasn’t Going To Let Him Off That Easy

Working in customer service often requires going far above your pay grade to help some difficult people.

What would you do if your customer got in your space and tried to do your job for you? One guy shared a wild example of this on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

Customer Took My Broom and Called Me an Idiot

I work for a big name hardware store.

So I’m at work, sweeping the floor.

I like to squat when I sweep hard to reach areas.

Seems like solid logic.

I stand 99% of the time, but I like to squat so I can actually see spots I might miss standing.

In addition, it eases stress on my bad back.

A customer walks up, takes my broom out of my hands, and starts lecturing me on how I’m “doing it wrong,” demonstrating his technique.

This customer sounds completely unhinged.

I politely tell him: “I prefer to do it this way”.

His way was the way I was doing it for basically every moment before he arrived.

He immediately gets angry and goes, “Of course you do, because you’re an idiot”.

His behavior is completely uncalled for.

I just laughed, said thanks, and kept sweeping.

He walked away shortly after.

Like… bro, you don’t work here, you don’t know me, and you literally have no business caring how I sweep.

10/10, would not take unsolicited broom advice from this guy again.

This customer definitely thinks they’re always right.

