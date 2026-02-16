Helpful Call Center Employee Made Sure An Old Lady Received The Best Services Even After The Manager Brushed Him Off, And Now The Old Lady Is Really Happy As A Customer And Has Invited This Employee Over For Food

The world still has hope thanks to amazing employees like this one!

Sweet old lady gets no sympathy. Not on my watch! I used to work in a call center for a famous luxury travel company. All of our training was about drilling into us how we had to bend over backwards for the customer.

We were told that customers were paying for the experience and that included us in the call center. If they wanted to know the exact measurements of the drawers in their room, or how many coat hangers there would be, we would be expected to find out. We were even told customers would phone just to chat about their previous vacations. All fine and good. I’m up for that. It all sounds nice and civil.

Then we go up onto the floor and answering the phones and stuff gets real. Turns out our line managers quickly let us know that our job was to answer the phone and get shot of the caller ASAP. If the caller wasn’t buying a holiday from us we were to get rid of them even faster. People with legitimate problems would call and they wouldn’t lift a finger to help us find solutions. It was beyond frustrating. I actually had my line manager hit the disconnect on calls that she thought went on too long. Cue my phone call from a lovely old lady called Mrs. H.

Mrs. H phones and asks if she can postpone her holiday for one year. Her husband has just been diagnosed with bone cancer. He’s going to get treatment and so they can’t go, but she wants to book the holiday for next year as something to look forward to. I open up her information and find that it’s a few days into the period of time that cancellations can’t be made without us taking a bunch of money off them. In this case over $10,000. I can’t cancel it without a code being entered, which only line managers have.

So I go to my line manager and ask her if we can help them. She says bluntly: ‘No, tell them to claim it on their insurance.’ I go back to lovely Mrs. H and tell her (making sure she knew it was my line manager being an idiot and not me) that she had to claim it on her insurance. Mrs. H thanks me and goes away. Next day Mrs. H calls and asks to be put through to me. She says her insurance won’t cover it because even though her husband didn’t know he had bone cancer when they booked the holiday, they said it was a pre existing condition for it to be so bad now. I go back to line manager to beg again for her to input the code to postpone the vacation.

Line manager doesn’t give a crap about lovely Mrs. H. She says: ‘Tell her she should have bought better insurance then.’ I go back to Mrs. H and relay this weird response. Mrs. H is a sweetheart and says their insurance is with our company. So I go back to my line manager who shrugs and goes about her day. So I concoct a plan. I go back to lovely Mrs. H and I say: ‘Listen Mrs. H. I can look pretty cute when I make an effort. If you can phone back when my line manager is in a meeting or on a break, I can go over and ask another line manager who’s got a bit of an eye for me and doesn’t know about your case and hopefully get him to input his code.’ Mrs. H is very grateful. She phones up the next day and I whisper: Not yet Mrs. H, my line manager is here.

Mrs. H phones up the next day and I whisper, ‘Try again tomorrow Mrs. H, there’s no meeting for my line manager today. Finally after a few days of this, Mrs. H phones up, she’s been an absolute sweetie every call, and my line manager happens to be in a meeting. So I say, let’s go for it Mrs. H. I pretty myself up a bit. ‘I’m putting my lipstick on now Mrs. H.’ And I walk over to the male line manager on the next team and I say ‘Ohh you have to help, I’ve just booked a holiday for a customer but I got the dates wrong and I meant to book it for next year and it’s within the final 90 days so can you input your code because I messed up?’

Male line manager (who is a nice guy) comes over and I stand holding the computer monitor, hopefully not suspiciously, in a way that blocks him from seeing the date it was purchased. And he inputs the code, laughing at me for being a bit dizzy and getting the year wrong. Then goes back to his team. I did it! Cue me back on the phone whispering: ‘The Eagle has landed Mrs. H! We’ve done it!’

Mrs. H was over the moon. I get her all booked in for the following year and send her on her way with all my love for Mr. H and herself. Next day there’s a lovely card mailed into the call center for me with a big thank you and an invitation to come to their house any time I’m in their part of the country. In fact, we’ve exchanged Christmas cards ever since. I hated that damn job and I’m well out of it now, but I like to think that the daily hell of it was all worth it, just to be able to make a difference to sweet Mrs. H.

