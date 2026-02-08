Her Best Friend Will Be Moving Into Her Boyfriend’s Apartment, So This Woman Was Asked If She Could “Help With The Move” By Deep-Cleaning

Helping friends move to a new apartment can be a cause of major arguments.

The following story involves a woman who was asked by her best friend to help with her relocation.

Her friend had a specific request, and that was for her to deep-clean the new apartment.

Read the full story below to find out more.

WIBTA if I didn’t help my friend clean the appartement she’s moving into? My (27F) best friend (26F) of 21 years is moving in with her boyfriend. She has asked me to help. The thing is, I’m always up for helping people move. She has told me she doesn’t need my help moving boxes and furniture. She just wants me to help her clean the new apartment.

This woman refused to help her friend clean the apartment she would be moving into.

I said no. She has asked three times by now. She always acts as if she hadn’t asked before. She always tells me that they had enough people for heavy lifting. She says that if I didn’t want to help her clean, she wouldn’t need my help.

She thinks cleaning is not part of “helping her move.”

I personally don’t think that cleaning is part of helping someone move. Don’t get me wrong. If she urgently had to move into a filthy apartment, I’d help her clean. But there is no time pressure at all.

Here are some details as to why she refused…

Here are four things to clarify. For the past six months we’ve barely spoken. We only met twice. She showed up to my birthday two hours late. She stayed for one hour only. There was no major fight. But we have some issues we can’t really get past right now. She is not moving into a new place. She is moving into her boyfriend’s apartment. Within the past five months, she spent 98 % of nights there.

She doesn’t agree with her having to deep clean her friend’s boyfriend’s apartment.

I think she could have used this time to clean the disgusting, filthy manhole she decided to move into. I wouldn’t mind swiping or dusting furniture that’s being moved. I also wouldn’t mind hoovering the old apartment. But she wants us to deep clean, while the boys do the heavy lifting. For example, empty and clean the fitted kitchen. She wants us to scrub the baseboards and clean the bathroom.

But now, shes wondering if she should just shut up and help clean.

Why doesn’t she do that before the moving? This is her 6th move within the past 8 years. This includes in with boyfriend A. Then back to her parents. Then in with boyfriend B. Then back to her parents again. Then into her own apartment. Now in with boyfriend C. Most of the time I’ve helped, but twice I couldn’t. I wasn’t in the country. Should I shut up and help her clean?

Let’s check out other people’s comments.

This person makes a valid point.

It doesn’t make sense, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another valid point.

Finally, short and simple.

Helping someone move is one thing, but being recruited as the cleaning crew is a whole different job.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.