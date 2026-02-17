Her Friend Has Been Mean When This Woman Talks About Her Interests Beyond Their Shared Love For K-Pop, And The Confrontation Led To A Weird Response

Some friendships are built on a flimsy foundation.

This woman was wondering why her friend had been acting weird whenever she talked about her other interests. When she confronted her K-pop-loving friend about it, they gave her a response that she couldn’t wrap her head around.

Read the full story below.

AITA for Having Interests Other Than Kpop I (22F) had a friend (22NB), whom I’ll call Andy, for over 10 years. We’re no longer friends for a multitude of reasons, but this situation has continued to bother me. For about a year before our friendship ended, Andy had been acting weird whenever I spoke about my interests. Whether I was talking to them or to others around them, they would become standoffish, passive-aggressive, condescending, and even go as far as infantilizing me anytime I talked about my favourite things, like F1, cool edits I found, or other things I enjoyed. Some background info: one of the things Andy and I originally became best friends over was our shared love of K-pop, something we have been interested in since around 2016 and admitted to each other in high school. Since then, it has been a pretty present part of our lives. Even as they started acting weird about my interests, I always made time for theirs. We talked about K-pop news, I listened to new groups and songs they wanted to show me, and I curated playlists of our favourite songs.

This woman finally confronted her friend about his weird behavior.

I found out that they were aware of how poorly they were treating me—something I had unfortunately attributed to their poor mental health—because one day, while we were shopping, they brought it up. They seemed like they didn’t even want to be talking about it, but more like they felt obligated. They told me the reason they had been acting that way was that they were “afraid I didn’t like K-pop anymore.” I didn’t even know what to say, so I told them that, yes, I was hurt by the way they treated me and my interests. That was the end of the conversation, but things never got much better. Am I the jerk for talking about my other interests?

Maybe K-pop is not a strong enough glue to keep this friendship bonded.

Other people in the comments section are sharing their two cents.

Truth hurts.

A sensible observation.

This person makes a solid point.

This user finds the story relatable.

And people are taking her side.

Superficial friendships need to end eventually.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.