Her Sister Used To Live With Her And Refused To Work Or Clean, And Now She Is Asking To Move Back In, And She Told Her No Even Though It Could Leave Her Homeless

When family members need something, it is good to help them, but only if it is really helping them out and not just enabling their bad behavior.

What would you do if your sister was very lazy and refused to work or clean, and she asked to live with you?

That is what the sister in this story is dealing with, so she refused to let her sister move in because she knows it would not work out.

AITA for refusing to house my older sister again? So, My family has an unusual dynamic. Both me [24f] and my sister [27f] were raised differently.

That isn’t terribly unusual.

I was raised to be the responsible one, i.e. Once I hit 13 I was told I was an adult and that I had to get a job. I was always taught to fend for myself and that I needed to pay rent if I lived with them.

This is kind of sad, though.

I’ve been working and taking care of myself since I was 13 as a result. My sister, on the other hand, was raised being told that she would never have to work because they would take care of her.

This just isn’t a healthy way to raise a child.

She’s never had a job, never bothered to learn to drive, and I’ve funded a bunch of her expenses over the years and driven her around at my parent’s request. My parents ended up kicking her out at 25, and she went to live with me for two years until she moved in with our grandmother.

Wow, she can’t even clean up after herself?

While she lived with me she refused to clean up after herself saying “it stressed her out” and made several dishes of food a day, which she didn’t finish before throwing the left over dishes in the sink with half of the food still in it. She also would make messes in different rooms and refuse to clean them afterwards.

There is no way I would let her live with me if she is going to act like this.

If I tried asking her to help clean or at least get a job she would cry and tell everyone I was abusing her. As of today, my grandmother is trying to kick her out due to the whole refusing to work or clean up after herself thing.

Her sister wants to blame everyone but herself.

She has been updating me over text about how the rest of the family is refusing to house her, and keeps talking about how terrified she is of our grandmother kicking her out. Now she’s started hinting at me taking her back in permanently “like we used to” (meaning she doesn’t work or clean, because thats my job apparently)

Who could blame her?

The issue is I don’t want to, I refused the request, and she’s still talking about how she’s terrified of our physically disabled grandmother, so I need to come get her. I’m standing firm, but I do feel pretty guilty about it.

People can’t just keep enabling her.

I just can’t have the stress of working 60+ hour weeks, then coming home to a filthy house and having to clean it while she laughs about the messes she made over the day. I feel like I’m being a terrible younger sister, my parents were clear when they kicked her out that they expected me to take care of her permanently, but I just can’t.

No way, there is no reason to do it.

I can’t deal with that mess or having to walk on eggshells so she doesn’t label me an abuser again. AITA for refusing to house my sister when my grandmother is kicking her out?

Nope, the sister needs to figure out how to be an adult, and she won’t do that until people stop enabling her.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

The parents really failed the kids.

Nobody wants her around.

She should not feel guilty at all.

They need to stop enabling her.

Mom and Dad can step in if they want to.

The parents have failed both of their kids.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.