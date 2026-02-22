The technology behind AI and robotics is advancing quickly, and there is little doubt that these things will change the world in many ways.

If you’ve ever wondered what a job interview conducted by a human who hates robots might look like in the year 2046, this video is for you.

The video begins with the interviewer saying, “How we doing, Mr. Chip? Mike Chip? And what’s your middle name, Mr. Chip?”

This is all with the caption of “Conducting a job interview in 2046. (I have robophobia).

Ok, this is a funny setup.

The interview goes on, “Thought so.”

He then picks up his phone, pretending to call the secretary, “Hey, Suzie, open up my 2:00? This won’t take long.”

Then, back to the interviewee, ” So, Mike, would you consider yourself a people person? Didn’t think so. It says here your GPU’s been running for five years? Are you considering retirement?”

He then fake coughs and, under his breath, says, “Rust bucket.”

This is just too funny.

The interview goes on, “You married, Mike? To a second-generation cyborg? Talk about robbing the motherboard, huh?”

Then he laughs at his own joke.

Next question, “Do you consider yourself a leader, Mike? Do you consider yourself capable of leading a revolution against mankind?”

LOL. Wow.

After a couple more questions, he ends the interview by saying, “I’m going to cut the **** with you, Mike Ro Chip. I know you’re a ******* clanker. Tin Can. Oil Drinker. JUST A BUCKET OF WIRES ACTING LIKE YOU’VE GOT FEELINGS!”

This guy is too funny.

The video has millions of views, and the people are loving it.

Make sure you take a minute and watch the full video for yourself.

Everyone in the comments is joining in on the hate for robots.

Now this is a great insult.

Can’t stand those clankers.

LOL. Now this guy is serious.

The revolution against the robots has begun.

