Employee Reported A Coworker For Saying Something Rude At Work, And Now She’s Playing The Victim

A workplace is usually somewhere that controversial topics are avoided. But every once in a while, someone will share their opinion and it can make others pretty uncomfortable.

For this man, his coworker said something extremely offensive, so he immediately went to HR. Unfortunately, this didn’t stop the drama.

He found his way to get petty revenge and stick it to his coworker anyway! Let’s find out how…

She didn’t like it when accountability came calling for her! So for a bit of background I (40m) work in a smallish office. Maybe 10 people and with varying WFH days there might actually only be 2 or 3 in the office. I’m quite new to the office too just a few months. A discussion was happening and an awful comment was made and I was disgusted. I haven’t felt rage like it in a long time, I don’t know how I didn’t start a scene and start screaming in the office. I was vibrating with anger!

I must have been something really awful!

So I asked my manager who’s in another office and she said speak to HR and so I did and told them. The person who said it and the two that were there agreeing got pulled into a meeting. I got spoken to afterwards and I was told they have been spoken to and the manager apologised to me sincerely for what I had to experience and assured me it’s not something he’ll accept etc. all fine! Yesterday no one spoke to me, I said hello when I came in and got no reply from 2 people that weren’t even there at the time. The three that got spoken to have been working from home since. When the guy opposite me was leaving yesterday I said nice and loud and clear “bye see you” absolutely nothing from him and he’d always say it before.

They’re clearly icing him out.

Today we had a department wide meeting to discuss quality control and how much it costs the industry as a whole and how we can do better within our business. Well The ***** pipes up with “It’s all about accountability and holding those to account for their errors”. ARE YOU KIDDING ME!? I laughed but said nothing then the meeting moved on and the topic started about discussing how not reporting issues can factor into things and a bunch of “thoughts” from people about why they don’t report problems and it was something like “fear of nothing being done” and “Scared of speaking up against something or someone”. The speaker asked “does this resonate with anyone?” I mean it was perfect! 🤩 I said: “Yes absolutely 100%, I’ve definitely felt that but I think ***** made the perfect point and it comes down to the importance of holding people to account and not being afraid and stepping up and doing the right thing in the face of seeing something wrong. It’s really important that we continue to do that but it’s really hard to do because it’s really uncomfortable to have to do, no one wants to be that person.”

Boom!

Well it didn’t take long for her camera to be switched off, looked like she was about to burst into tears after she made a comment about “people need to understand that people all have their own stuff going on” and also a comment about “the teams needs to stick together cause that’s what teamwork is”. #NotSorry I don’t care what is going on in your life nothing warrants the comment that she came out with that day, it was the single handed worst thing I’ve heard in 20 year career to come out of another human’s mouth.

Let’s get into the comments.

This person gives serious praise!

Another commenter suggests keeping a record of everything.



While others think he should go back to HR.

Overall, everyone agreed he did the right thing!

He stood up for what he believed!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.