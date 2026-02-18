His Mom Was Trying To Guilt Him Into Letting Her Stay In His Home While He Went Away On Vacation, So After Telling Her No Multiple Times, He Dropped Her Off At The Airport With No Ticket

When you have a strained relationship with a parent, it can make even normal interactions difficult and cause you to feel guilty.

What would you do if your mom was visiting you for a few days, but on the day she was scheduled to leave, you were flying out of town, but she didn’t have a plane ticket to leave the area?

That is what happened to the son in this story, so he dropped her off at the airport told his mom she needed to get a ticket because she couldn’t stay in his house when he wasn’t there, and now he is feeling guilty.

AITA for leaving my Mom at the airport with no ticket and no plan? Some background: my mom was abusive growing up. It got bad enough that at 12, I left home through the courts and moved in with my dad.

That decision fractured our family. On the court paperwork, under “Name of child,” she wrote something like, “I have no son.” I’ve carried that with me ever since. I had little contact with her after that. Briefly at 17, again in my early 20s, and not consistently until much later. I’m now almost 40.

I spent over 20 years drinking heavily and finally got sober in 2018, which is when I made an effort to reconnect with my family, including my mom. She’s closer to 70 now and has zero contact with 2 of her 3 kids.

Reconnecting wasn’t easy. When I asked if she ever reflected on the abuse, she told me I was an adult and needed to “let it go already.” That was a turning point. I realized any forgiveness would be one-sided. If I wanted peace, it was on me.

Since then, our relationship has been rocky, but present. We’ve had family reunions and even travelled overseas together for three weeks. We argue often, usually over small things, but we stayed in contact until this. Last summer, I invited her to my city to see a band she’s loved since I was young.

The plan was simple: she’d arrive on Wednesday, we’d go to the concert on Thursday, she’d fly out to visit my sisters on Friday, and I’d leave early Saturday for my own trip. She agreed. When she arrived, she mentioned she’d only bought a one-way ticket and would book the Friday flight later.

That made me uneasy, and I reminded her several times to make sure it was booked. I thought I was clear in my wording and tone that I didn’t want anyone staying in my house while I was gone. Friday came. The concert was fine. Then she told me she still hadn’t bought a plane ticket, and now, with prices having gone up, she planned to stay a few extra days… while I was away.

I told her plainly, “I’m leaving at 5 a.m. tomorrow. You need to get on that plane.” I even offered to cover the extra cost. She refused and invited herself to stay at my place. That’s when I said clearly that I wasn’t comfortable with anyone staying in my home while I wasn’t there.

She accused me of not trusting her and said she was my mother. I said it wasn’t about trust, I just didn’t want anyone in my house. The argument escalated. Finally, she said, “Fine. Take me to the airport.”

I think she expected me to cave. I didn’t. I packed the car, grabbed my daughter, and drove her to the airport in silence. When we arrived, it felt like a standoff, like she was waiting for me to say, “Never mind, don’t go.” I didn’t.

I took her bag out, set it on the curb, and told her, “If you can’t find a ticket, let me know. I can help you pay for a hotel.” Then I left.

Months later, I’m still thinking about it. I don’t think I stranded my mom with no options. I offered to cover the cost of the flight and hotel. But I did leave her at the airport knowing she hadn’t booked a ticket. AITA?

He did nothing wrong. In fact, he did more than could possibly be expected of him. Even if their relationship was rock solid, he is not obligated to let her stay in his house.

