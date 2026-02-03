His Fiancée Was Over Two Hours Late For Family Christmas, But She’s Insisting It’s Actually His Fault

It can be an extremely delicate balance allocating time for family during the holidays.

What would you do if your partner was egregiously late for the year’s most important family tradition? One guy recently sought advice on this on Reddit. Here are the details.

My fiancee is furious at me for telling my family to start eating Christmas breakfast without her, AITAH

Every year we have a family Christmas breakfast as part of our celebration, and this year it was organized for 11:00am.

My partner was aware what time it was planned for, but was running almost 2 hours late.

I told my family to go ahead and eat (as they had spent the morning preparing and cooking everything), and said I would eat with my partner when she arrived.

An emergency on her part doesn’t constitute an emergency on theirs.

However, now I’m completely in the doghouse for excluding her from breakfast, and that I’m TA for inviting her if they weren’t even going to wait.

My opinion is that it’s unfair to punish everyone for one person’s poor time management.

But I’m curious, am I the jerk here, or the logical one?

He may be in the doghouse, but that doesn’t make her right. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Most comments cut right to the chase.

Others tried (and failed) to see both sides.

Especially given the nature of the holiday.

One person offered another perspective.

But ultimately, none were forgiving.

She’s definitely off the family’s Nice List after this one.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.