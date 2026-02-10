Hoarding Landlord Demanded An RV Owner Pay More To Help Keep The Property Clean, But They Refuse To Pay Extra Money Each Month

If a person OWNS land, then they’re responsible for keeping it clean and tidy and taking care of maintenance, right?

You better believe it!

But some people think that the rules don’t apply to them.

Read on and find out what happened when a person who was renting land was asked to pitch in and go above and beyond…but they weren’t having it.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for refusing to help pay for my landlord to clean up the mess he made on his property? “I live full time in a new RV and rent a space from a private party on private property. I am one of seven people who have RVs on this 2 acre parcel and we all pay $700 + electric a month to park here which is $4,900/mo. I have a signed rental agreement and as a tenant I have no obligations to do anything other than pay my rent and maintain my basic area. The landowner is a 71 y/o who has lived here for 40+ years and is a bit of hoarder and this includes money. He is always bragging almost daily about how much money he’s making on the stock market and blah blah blah. Despite me having no obligation to do anything I have tried my best to help out around the place as that’s just who I am. I diagnosed and repaired his riding lawnmower, I’ve run the weed eater, I went and towed his kid’s car for free when it broke down, and much more. Despite this the landlord has been complaining about how he needs help around here and he’s going to have to hire people to help.

Hmmmm…

Last weekend he approached me and said he decided that everyone was going to have to either do $50 worth of work around the property each month or he was going to charge a $50 maintenance fee. I point blank told him that I wasn’t going to pay him any more money and especially a maintenance fee for him to clean up and maintain his own property. He didn’t take this well and after yelling at me stormed off. Yesterday I was out cleaning up around my trailer and I could hear him talking to another tenant about how mad he was because everyone else but me gave him $50. I ignored it and continued doing what I was doing. Eventually I got the weed eater out and did my usual weekly maintenance around my space as well as along the driveway and the surrounding areas. As I’m doing this there was a scrap metal guy taking old washing machines and other metal off the property.

This guy sounds a bit crazy.

I finished weed eating and was cleaning up to go inside when the landlord comes over and starts screaming at me about how everyone else on the property thought his idea was great and paid him $50 and apologized for not being more helpful and that he had used the money everyone else gave him to hire the scrap metal guy to come in and clean up. I said “good for them, I help around here and I’m not paying for you to clean up your mess.” He continued to scream that “we’re not communicating and somehow our communication has broken down” and kept yelling at me while he walks over and gets on his riding lawn mower before starting it and riding off. I have no words for this. I have no obligation to help this man clean up his 40+ years of junk accumulation nor to maintain his acreage and he has absolutely no right to yell at me. AITA for refusing to pay him to clean up his own property?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual chimed in.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this Reddit user also said they’re NTA.

This person’s landlord is way out of line and needs to maintain his own property!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.