Homeowner Hired A Contractor To Build A Secret Room In His House, But His Fiancée Is Upset Because She Thinks It’s A Waste Of Money

If you got the money to spend, you can do with it as you please…

But that doesn’t mean that everyone is going to be happy about it.

In this story, a man told readers his fiancée isn’t happy about a new construction project he had built in his house because she thinks it’s a waste of money.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for taking my bonus and creating a “secret” room in my house (complete with a bookshelf door)? “Last year, after several years of being out of steady work, I was able to land a really good job. My new company had an unreasonably good year and in late February I got a five figure bonus. I have always wanted a “secret” room in my house, I honestly don’t know why but it’s just always seemed so cool to have a room where I pull a lever, a bookcase opens to my private space.

It was time to get busy!

I figured with the bonus the time was right so I hired a good contractor, they tore down some walls and started digging up the foundation to our spare bedroom since the secret room will have a circular staircase to a new basement. The house was my grandma’s and was given to me paid off when she passed away so I own the house outright and have full legal authority to do this.

Not everyone thinks this is a worthwhile project.

My fiancee is so furious at me she’s thinking about calling off the wedding. She says that taking my bonus was wildly irresponsible and that we could have used the money to pay off debt, pay for some of the wedding to take pressure of her parents or even save. I counter with this bonus was essentially “found” money that may never happen again so we might as well have fun with it while we have it. She says that we are getting married, this has to be a discussion and me digging up the foundation and tearing out several walls in the house has made it impossible for her to live in the house. I counter again that its my house. The argument has gotten so intense that she has moved in with her sister and we may be looking at the end of our 2 year relationship. AITA?”

