Homeowner Is Annoyed That Neighbor Does Nothing To Try To Prevent Her Dogs From Barking All Day, So She Writes A Letter To The HOA

Imagine living in a neighborhood where one neighbor adopts multiple dogs and lets them bark all day. Would you learn to live with it, or would you try to find a way to get the dogs to stop barking?

In this story, one homeowner is in this exact situation, and she decided to do something drastic. She told the HOA. Now, she’s wondering if that was the wrong thing to do.

Let’s read the whole story to see if there would’ve been a better way to handle this situation.

AITA for reporting my neighbor to the HOA? I have lived in my current neighborhood for a year. Within the last 3 months, our neighbor has somehow gotten no less than 9 dogs of all different breeds. She keeps them in a kennel all day long and most of the night (8:00 am to 11:00pmish) and has been putting them out earlier and earlier recently (5:30am) While the dogs are outside, they bark CONSTANTLY at people, birds, other dogs, a strong gust of wind, etc and the neighbor does absolutely nothing to attempt to discourage this.

A lot of the neighbors are bothered by the barking.

We have mentioned the noise to her numerous times as myself and other neighbors also have dogs and are working from home. She laughs it off and basically chalks it up to dogs being dogs. While I do understand this, my other neighbor and I also have dogs and we do not allow them to constantly bark without at least trying to call for them or see what is causing the barking.

She tattled.

Finally after the dogs being allowed to bark and sitting in their kennel from 5:30 am to 11:30 this week and numerous attempts to bring this up to here, I wrote a formal letter to our home owners association requesting them to step in. Now however, I wonder if I am overreacting. AITA?

It would be really annoying to live near a neighbor who had lots of barking dogs. I’m feeling really grateful right now that I’m not in that situation. But, tattling to the HOA might be taking it too far.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person calls out of the neighbors for animal abuse.

Another person suggests contacting animal control.

Here’s another vote for contacting animal control.

The barking would be really annoying.

Nine dogs is way too many!

