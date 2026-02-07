Homeowner Is Annoyed That The Neighbor’s Little Kids Play On His Porch, But He’s Wondering If He’s Wrong To Be Concerned

Imagine living in a neighborhood where the neighborhood kids play outside freely. Would you be annoyed if one neighbor’s kids really liked playing in your yard?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and yes, he’s pretty annoyed! However, he’s wondering if he’s overreacting.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not wanting neighborhood kids to play on my porch? My Wife and I have twin boys who are 8 years old. We live in a nice / safe neighborhood that’s pretty old-school in the sense that all the kids run around the block freely and we regularly will have kids coming in and out of the house. It’s very 1980’s; and outside of feeling a little overwhelmed when we will suddenly have 6-8 boys running through the house, it’s a good life.

The new neighbors have a lot of little kids.

That said, we have new neighbors and their kids are 3 to 6 years old and there are anywhere from 3 to 6 of them living there at a given time (must share custody of children based on the fact that they are only there some nights and most weekends). The challenge we’re facing is that they have decided our front porch and ramped sidewalk are there favorite place to play…and considering the front of our house is nearly all windows, we can’t ignore them. It’s not uncommon to have a group of 5 or 6 children that we don’t know playing on our porch…running, screaming, etc.

OP isn’t sure what to do.

The question is, AITA for not wanting kids I don’t know playing on our porch and sidewalk when I try to relax after work or read the news on the weekend? I worry about the legal ramifications of them hurting themselves on our property, despite the Mom telling me (when I went to check on one that crashed) that I didn’t need to worry and that she would be responsible.

No, it’s not unreasonable to not want the neighbor’s kids playing on your private property. As the saying goes, fences make good neighbors.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks the kids’ mom needs to watch them.

He needs to talk to the mother again.

This person has a similar problem.

It’s his property, so he makes the rules.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.