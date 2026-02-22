Homeowner Tried To Explain How A Hardware Store Refund Worked, So When The Employee Snapped And Told Him Not To Do Her Job, He Walked Away Four Times The Amount He Asked For

Retail returns often felt like a test of patience on both sides of the counter.

So when one home renovator carefully explained how a partial refund should work, the employee scolded him for telling her how to do her job.

But little did she know, her attitude would leave the customer walking away with four times more money than he ever asked for.

Don’t tell me how to do my job Two years ago, after putting hardwood in our foyer and dining room, we decided on a particular baseboard that Lowe’s carried in “Pro Packs.” These packs come with six 12′ boards and I believe cost ~$180 each.

But before long, the purchase needed to be returned.

We purchased two packs knowing that one wasn’t enough, but we should have four boards leftover, which we could then return. Due to a few miscuts (first-time DIYing floors), we ended up having three full boards to return, which I lugged back with my receipt.

This would prove to be a much harder task than anticipated.

I brought them to the return area, and the lady who helped me was very unpleasant. As she took my receipt, I explained that these were three boards from ONE of the Pro Packs on the receipt, and that the refund should be half of the cost of one, which is what the person who sold me the packs originally told me would happen.

Communication was not going smoothly.

She asked me if I bought one of the boards on another receipt, and I repeated that all three boards were part of a pack, that there was no other receipt, and that the refund should only be half of one of the listed items. She said back to me (verbatim), “Don’t tell me how to do my job!” and then walked back in the area to talk to another lady also working returns. Two minutes later, she came back and asked for my credit card.

It turns out, this employee wasn’t understanding him at all.

After putting a refund for $360 on my card, she also gave me a Lowe’s store gift card with $180 on it because I didn’t have the receipt for the third board I was returning.

This was almost four times as much as he actually needed.

I was going to mention that I should have only gotten a $90 refund on my card and no gift card, but I didn’t want to tell her how to do her job, so I left. Went back a few weeks later and used the gift card for five gallons of paint, which we used to paint the same rooms.

Sounds like this DIYer made out like a bandit!

This employee’s sass led to a whole lot of cash for this customer!

