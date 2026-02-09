Homeowner Was Confronted By His Entitled Neighbor Because The Glare From His Window Was Shining In Her Kitchen, But When He Made A Joke, She Got Even More Serious And Walked Away

It’s clear that some people don’t think before they speak.

So, how would you respond if your neighbor knocked on your door and asked you to eliminate the glare on the outside of your windows? Would you help find a solution? Or would you make a joke and hope she got it?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this very scenario and tries to make light of the situation. Here’s what happened.

My neighbor actually asked me to “turn down the sun” So this lady from across the street knocks on my door in the middle of the day, with a super-serious look on her face. I open the door thinking something’s wrong, like maybe my car alarm’s going off or something. Nope. She goes, “Can you do something about the glare from your windows? It’s shining into my kitchen.”

She didn’t find his joke funny.

I just stood there trying to process that for a solid five seconds. Then I said, “Uh, I’ll see if NASA takes custom requests.” She didn’t laugh. Just said, “Well, it’s really inconvenient,” and walked away like I actually had the power to dim the sun. Some people need a manual for reality.

Eek! Wonder exactly what she had in mind.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit would’ve handled this lady.

Fair point.

She would not have been impressed.

This sounds serious.

Too Funny!

There’s not much he can do, but she can definitely hang curtains or other devices to block the sun on her end.

