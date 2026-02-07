Homeowner’s Kids Found Their Driveway Blocked By The Neighbor’s Sister, So After She Refused To Move The Car, The Homeowner Called The Non Emergency Police And Watched The Situation Escalate Into A Tow And An Arrest

It’s funny how some people think that driveways are communal property.

What would you do if your kids came home from school and found a stranger’s car blocking your driveway, and even after being asked to move, it was still there?

Would you just let the situation go? Or would you get the police involved?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and sends the police over to handle it.

Here’s what happened.

Entitled neighbors sister blocked my driveway this afternoon My kids got home from school today and found our driveway blocked by a car, so they texted me to say a car was blocking the driveway. Immediately, I text the photo to my neighbor, who is the husband of the woman I’ve posted about. Neighbor texts me back, it’s his soon-to-be-ex-sister-in-law, and he’s surprised she’s parked where she parked. I ask him to ask her to move her car so my kids can get into my driveway, and say that what she’s doing is illegal parking. Neighbor says he’ll tell her. After ten minutes, she doesn’t show up, and I have no time for her games, so I call the non-emergency police line to report a car blocking my driveway.

Things escalated quickly.

My son calls me saying the police arrived, documented the car was illegally parked and the police call a tow truck, the second the car is hooked to the truck there is a loud scream of, “Put my car down now!” The sister makes her appearance. The police tell her she’s blocking access to the driveway, and her car is being towed. The police offer to give her a ride to where her car is being taken if she doesn’t have the fee to pay for her car to be released, but the woman tries to stand in front of the truck, then tries getting in her car. The police stop her, and she fights back, resulting in her being charged with assault of an officer and interfering with a tow. I can hear this entire thing unfold, as my son has me on speaker. The car is taken by the tow truck, and the woman is taken by the police to the police station.

Wow! That went way further than it needed to.

