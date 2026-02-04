Hotel Manager Worked Most Weekends And Holidays With No Complaints, But Now She’s Angry Because Her Birthday Time Off Got Denied So Another Employee Could Keep A New Year’s Tradition

Nothing makes you question a job faster than realizing your time off only matters when it’s convenient for everyone else.

So, what would you do if you worked nearly every weekend, covered holidays without complaint, and finally asked for a few days off around your birthday, but were refused?

Would you just deal with it? Or would you be so angry that you wanted to quit?

In the following story, one hotel front office manager finds herself in this situation and is about to call it quits.

Here’s what happened.

My time off for my birthday was denied I’m so mad I could spit. I moved to Iowa in May and have been working at this hotel since then. I don’t ask off much, and I honestly don’t call in. I got promoted to Front Office Manager fairly quickly, and it’s the very bottom manager. I’m barely a manager. That’s fine by me. We had a successful football season, I worked…. I think every weekend. I still work almost every weekend. I don’t have kids, and I only have two friends, but sure, it would be quite nice to have some weekends off without having to ask. I haven’t said boo about it.

Another manager gets every day that she requests.

I asked off Halloween since I’m pagan, and I managed to get it off. I had Thanksgiving off, but didn’t ask; it just happened that way. I was supposed to go to Detroit for a memorial, but the weather was iffy, so we canceled it, and I worked instead. Now, it’s Christmas Eve, and I work all evening. I have to be back at 7 am, so I have neither Christmas Eve nor Christmas off. I’m irritated, but whatever.

What makes me mad is that I asked off for Dec 30-Jan 1. I put it in the app a while ago. One of the GSRs put in a couple of Post-it notes for dates all football season, as well as some in December. She had multiple weekends off; her post-it notes were honored. But my request was denied.

Frustrated, she sent an email.

They just can’t work it out because my manager, the GSM (not the GM) would have work 12 hours then an evening shift about 7 hours later. Ok, so why can’t the GSR work it? Oh, because she verbally asked if she could have New Year’s Day off because it’s “tradition” and she’s “never worked NYD before.” I fired off a fairly professional email and a text to let them know I am not available. I am out of town. I am already working an overnight shift on my birthday. If I work NYD, then I have wasted all but 1 day of my birthday time off. Y’all, if they don’t fix this, I’mma be MAD!

Eek! Workplaces like this are the worst.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about this.

She’s clearly management.

Here’s a little advice.

These are kind words.

Sometimes, this is true.

She should take off anyway.

It’s so unfair that everyone else gets treated better.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.