Hotel Staff Tried To Steal This Pizza Delivery Guy’s Tip, But He Was One Step Ahead Of Them

Food delivery guys deserve every tip they get.

This pizza delivery guy was delivering an order to a fancy resort hotel when the staff told him to leave the food, and they would hand it to the guest. He realized they were trying to keep his tip, so he made a bold move that paid off.

Read below for the full story.

Hotel tried to keep my tip There is a fancy hotel that is at the edge of our delivery zone. Tips are always really good at that place. Last night, I had a big order and drove it out, then stopped by the front desk to double-check the room/building. Note: This hotel is sort of resort-like, with lots of bungalows instead of just rooms down hallways. It’s a bit tricky to find the exact bungalow. I was looking at the map when the “golf cart shuttle guy” came back and told me to just leave the pizzas, and he would drop them off. This had never happened before. There are plenty of roads where I can just drive to the bungalow. The front desk guy said, “Yeah, just leave it. We will take it from here.” I just froze up and said, “Uh, OK.”

This pizza delivery guy acted fast to get his tip.

As I was walking to my car, I realized the customer had already paid but did not pre-tip on the card. These two jerks were going to keep my tip. I called the customer and told him that the hotel was not letting me drop the pizza off to him, and that I was sorry, but the hotel would bring it by. Then, as I was about to end the call, I blurted out, “If you were going to tip, don’t give it to them. I won’t get it, because they told me to go back to the store.” We ended the call. When I got back to the shop, the manager said the customer had called. “Oh shoot,” I thought. Maybe the customer was mad. “He said to add $10 to the CC slip,” my manager said. I told my manager what happened, and he agreed it was weird. He decided that in the future, the food would always be “handed” to the customer directly. No more hotel middleman.

Well done! Tip well earned.

Middlemen always want a piece of the action.

