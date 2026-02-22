Husband Shares His Hobby And Art Supplies With His Wife, But He Got Frustrated When She Used His Tools And Kept Losing Them

Shared hobbies can cause household conflicts when one doesn’t know how to take care of the materials.

In this story, a husband loves 3D printing and painting miniatures.

He shares this hobby and his materials with his wife, but she keeps losing his supplies.

He tried talking to her about it multiple times, but nothing has changed.

AITA for locking up my stuff so my wife will not touch it I like to 3D print and paint miniatures. I have a whole work area downstairs with a lot of tools and art supplies. My wife also likes art and crafts. She will sometimes take my stuff. This is a problem. She has ADHD and never puts my supplies back.

This man talked to his wife about his concerns, but nothing changed.

I have found my expensive paint literally in the bathroom before. She also has used my airbrush before, and left it without cleaning it out. I spent hours getting it to work again. The paint hardened inside it. I have talked to her multiple times about putting things back. She claims she will, but then, she never does.

He couldn’t deal with his stuff missing and not knowing where to find it.

One of the reasons she grabs my stuff is because she never knows where her art stuff is. I am sick of not having my stuff where it is supposed to be. I can deal with shared items being in weird places. I just cannot deal with this. Talking to her has never fixed the issue. Asking her not to use my art stuff has also not helped.

When he locked his art materials in a cabinet, his wife got mad.

I put a lock on the cabinet where my art supplies are. When she saw it, she was upset. We got into an argument. She is mad that I am locking her out of stuff in our shared home. My point was everything above.

Apparently, locking your personal belongings can unleash unwanted arguments.

