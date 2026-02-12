February 12, 2026 at 10:48 am

‘I did nothing to it. It just looked like that one day.’ – An iPad Owner Said That Her Device Partially Exploded On Her

by Matthew Gilligan

You gotta be careful with your devices, folks!

We’ve seen stories about peoples’ phones, laptops, and other things blowing up or catching fire out of nowhere.

And now, it’s happened again.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and explained that her iPad partially exploded out of the blue.

The woman showed viewers her damaged iPad and asked, “Do you all think this is broken? I mean, it still turns on just fine.”

She said, “I mean, it kind of exploded.”

She then said, “It still turns on just fine. I don’t really know what to think about that.”

She added, “I did nothing to it. It just looked like that one day.”

Check out the video.

@ur_mom91

I could have died #ipad #aliens

♬ original sound – ur_mom91

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person offered some advice.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Keep an eye on your iPads…or else…

