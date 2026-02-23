‘I don’t know what happened 1990-1995.’- The Battle Between Generation Z And The Younger Millennial Generation Is Heating Up

There is always a healthy rivalry between the generations, and the current trend is for Gen Z to call out the younger Millennials, but it doesn’t always go well.

When a TikToker called the 30-35-year-old Millennials out, one of them clapped back right away.

The video began with the Gen Z woman saying, “I’m just going to come out and say it, I think 30-35 year olds are weird. Older Millennials, they are pretty chill, I’m not going to lie, but that 30-35. I don’t know what it is about you all. I don’t know what happened 1990-1995.”

Ok, I suppose every generation is a little odd. Let’s see the response.

Then someone from that older generation stitches in, saying, “1992 checking in. So, apparently, the 30-35-year-olds are weird? Weird? No baby, we are fun. We grew up with actual childhoods. We played outside from sunup to street lights. No iPads, no TikToks, just bikes, dirt, and vibes.”

I can’t say that she is wrong.

She goes on to give more examples, saying, “We built tree houses, created tents with pillows and blankets, and wrote with gel pens.”

Those things were all so fun.

She gave a ton of other examples about what changed during their life, and then ended the video by saying, “If we seem a little to playful, joyful, a little too youthful. Good. We’re doing something right then. Because at some point, we didn’t have content. We were the content.”

This seems like a good-natured rivalry, and they are having a lot of fun with it.

As a Gen X myself, it is amazing to see the younger generations going back and forth about this type of thing.

Take a minute to watch the full video and see who you think came out on top.

@ndbabyyy I love being a millennial!! & babyyyy WE LOOK GOOD!! We’re the generation that grew up outside and online. We used our imagination when we were bored, not algorithms. We drank from the hose water, survived LimeWire, hung out at the mall with friends and a $20 bill, and were pre-teens when social media started!! Our childhoods were analog, but our glow ups are digital! #millennial #90sbaby ♬ original sound – ND

Battles between generations will never end.

