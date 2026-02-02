‘I feel really bad.’ – A Security Camera Showed How A Furniture Delivery Employee Got To A Customer’s Third-Floor Apartment In A Building Without An Elevator

Being a delivery person is a pretty tough gig!

You have to navigate all kinds of highways and byways, hallways and alleyways, and other unforeseen obstacles.

A woman named Ava posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how a chair she ordered was delivered to her third-floor apartment…in a building that doesn’t have an elevator.

The video footage comes from a doorbell camera and the delivery worker had a large box strapped to their back.

The text overlay reads, “Our delivery driver trying to deliver a package to our 3rd floor apartment with no elevator.”

That could not have been easy to get up three flights of stairs with that thing strapped to his back.

In the video’s caption, Ava wrote, “I feel really bad.”

Here’s the video.

This was a pretty tough delivery for this worker!

