‘I immediately started behaving like I was 18 years old.’ – A Divorced Woman Talked About How Hard She Thinks Dating Is These Days

Times are tough for a single person out there in the wild these days…

And those times are even tougher when you’re recently out of a marriage.

A woman named Mayssa took to TikTok to talk to viewers about how she’s navigating single life after her divorce.

Mayssa told viewers, “Dating after you get divorced, you are a literal crazy person. When I first started dating again, I just thought, okay it’s time, it has been a couple of months, let’s put ourselves out there.”

She continued, “I was with a couple of friends and they were like ‘okay, we’re just going to download a dating app for you.’”

Mayssa then told viewers, “I got this app, and I immediately started acting and thinking and behaving like I was 18 years old. I got together with my ex-husband when I was 20. I think there’s something about getting a little bit emotionally frozen in time at the time that you meet the person from your last relationship.”

The TikTokker continued, “In so many aspects of my life I had emotionally developed, like in my career, my relationships with my friends, in my family relationships, I’d been like learning and growing and expanding, but in the realm of romance and dating all I knew was this very serious relationship.”

She added, “When I started dating, I was like I’m just going to be a secure, chill girl, because that’s who I was in my last relationship. No, honey, I was 16 years old, I was waiting for every text. If I texted a guy I literally started immediately panicking that I had given up the power.”

Mayssa then said, “During that time when I felt really emotionally unstable in the realm of dating, I thought something was wrong with me. Now that I’ve been through a couple years of healing and spiritual work after my divorce and I’m on the other side of it and feeling more stable around dating, I wanted to share with others who might be where I was five years ago that nothing is wrong with them.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Anyone else, or was this just me? I say just go be crazy for a bit, it’ll pass.”

