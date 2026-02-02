Indecisive Friend Kept Changing Their New Year’s Eve Plan, So Another Friend Simply Cancelled Altogether

Sometimes it is really hard to coordinate with some people just because they are so unorganized!

This girl shares how her annoying friend kept cancelling their NYE plan and ruined the mood.

Check out the full story.

AITA for refusing to comply with my friend’s NYE tradition My (23F) best friend has a friend group from high school. Most of them live abroad and only come back a few times a year. I(24F) like them a lot.

This is where the dynamic gets a bit tricky to understand!

They, as a group, have only one issue – they tend to be unreliable with plans (back out last minute, often disregard scheduling responsibilities). They have a tradition of celebrating New year’s eve together every year. Last year my friend hosted it, since the group failed to book a spot, and she was very upset that it was just me and her doing all the work of hosting, cooking, and cleaning.

UH OH…

This year, after a plethora of plans fell through & my friend said she was sick of trying to schedule everything, I offered that the two of us, together with my mom, go to a small villa in the mountains (booked via my mom’s job so it’s a bit of an ordeal). This was three months ago. My friend happily agreed. A month after that, she told me that the group had decided to go celebrate at the same village where the villa was located. I was happy and offered that we hang out for the days when they were there, and that we all go skiing.

Things get messier!

At this point we hadn’t booked the villa and I assured my friend that if she felt like backing out and celebrating with the friend group instead, I wouldn’t be upset (I wouldn’t be able to join them because I wouldn’t leave my mom all alone and she explicitly said she doesn’t want to go sit in a restaurant all night). Friend said she would be spending the holiday with us. A few weeks later my mom proposed that we invite my friend’s mom and sister as well, to which she agreed and my mom paid for the villa. Recently my friend texted me saying, and I quote “I have decided to spend new years eve (only the celebration) ‘with my friends’. I asked my mom and she said it was okay with her”.

That’s so MEAN!

I was shocked. I asked her where she was planning to have her mom and sister go, and she said they’d be staying with us. I like them but my mom and them aren’t friends. I explained to my friend that I was unhappy with the situation, and that I felt as if she traded me in. She assured me that that’s not the case, since we’d be spending the rest of the days together.

That’s INSANE!

I feel that really she’d be spending the rest of the time with the high school friend group (she told me that SHE invited them to come to the village) and I’d be joining them along, although I’m the one hosting her. I explained that & she answered that “she would feel so miserable knowing that they’d be in the same city and she won’t be celebrating with them”. She said she “agreed to invite her mom and sister so that me and mom aren’t lonely” (wild).

They never gave a heads up!

I decided to call off our plans so she could go and celebrate with the friend group all together and she seemed happy with that outcome. She apologized that “she didn’t realize she would be so sad about it sooner” but conveyed I’m inflexible for not agreeing to leave my mom with her mom and sister and go with her. Now she won’t so much as look at me. We’ve not spoken since. AITA?

YIKES! That’s a crazy situation! Why would she rely on such unreliable people?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

Exactly! This user knows this whole situation was really strange!

This user knows this girl was the backup plan all along.

This user hates how the friend treated this girl.

This user thinks this girl is as bad as others when it comes to being organized.

This user knows this girl needs to cut off the others for such treatment.

Someone’s being really weird here!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.