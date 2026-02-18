February 18, 2026 at 2:48 am

‘Isn’t this illegal to do?’ – A Traveler Wasn’t Happy When The Guy Next To Her On Their Flight Took His Shoes Off

by Matthew Gilligan

Are we living in a civilized society anymore?

Well, judging by the video you’re about to see, I’d say the answer is NO.

A TikTokker named Sabine showed viewers what made her recoil in horror while she was on a flight.

In the video, Sabine sat on a plane during a flight and it was obvious from the look on her face that she wasn’t too thrilled.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Name the WORST thing that can happen on your flight…I’ll start.”

The video then showed the empty seat next to Sabine…and the guy sitting next to her was barefoot AND had his feet up on the seat.

The caption reads, “Isn’t this illegal to do?”

Take a look at the video.

@sabtravel

Isn’t this even ILL€GAL to do?? #solotravel #travelgirl #travelhumor

♬ original sound – SAINTED

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker went through a horrible experience.

Nobody wants to see this on a flight…

