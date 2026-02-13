IT Employee Investigated A Supervisor’s Slow Network Complaint, And Discovered They Were Disconnecting The Ethernet Everyday And Using Public WiFi Instead, Thus Handicapping Their Own Connection

It’s always surprising when someone you assume knows exactly what they’re doing turns out to be the source of the problem.

So, what would you do if a supervisor who trains other employees kept complaining about slow internet, only for you to discover that they were sabotaging their own setup?

Would you help them discover the problem on their own? Or would you fix it for them and not even mention it?

In the following story, one IT specialist finds himself in this situation and is shocked by the whole thing.

Here’s what happened.

internal wifi Yesterday, a staff member (in a supervisor position) reported that the network on their laptop was slow or intermittent. In their office, they had the laptop connected to a dock. Normally, the network cable is connected to the dock. This dock was not connected, and the laptop was connected to the public Wi-Fi network and using a VPN to connect to our secure internal network.

They only had themselves to blame.

So, this user (who trains other users) removed the network cable from the dock for reasons unknown (cable unused and still connected to a working network port), manually disconnects from the default internal wifi on login Multiple times EVERY DAY, connects to the public wifi (because they think it’s faster), then uses a vpn to connect to our internal network. Essentially giving themself an 80% handicap on their network speed. And they have a power supply plugged into the dock and the laptop.

Luckily, it was easy to fix. Hopefully, the user learned an important lesson.

