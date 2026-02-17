IT Employee Was Told That His Coworker’s Files Were Stuck Transferring At 61 Percent For Hours, But He Realized The Person Had Been Watching Their Camera Battery Drain

No matter how hard they try, some people just weren’t meant to use computers.

So, what would you think if someone told you their files had been transferring for hours, but the progress was stuck at 61%? Would you assume it was a network error? Or would you consider that the problem may be something else?

In the following story, one tech support worker finds himself in this situation and quickly finds the problem. Here’s what happened.

“Files are taking too long to transfer, still at 61%”. I had a person come up and say that they have been transferring some files for hours, and it’s only at 61%. So, I go up and have a look. What I find is that they are not transferring files at all.

Then, he saw the problem.

All they’ve done is plug their video camera into the computer. The 61% is the level of battery remaining on the device. The person has been watching the battery drain for hours.

Wow! Talk about embarrassing!

