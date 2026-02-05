“It’s Me Again” Best Selling Author Has Become Famous Not Just For His Very Weird Books, But Also For Tracking Down Anyone Who Mentions Him On TikTok

Every author knows that while writing a book can be hard, the real challenge comes in marketing your book and finding your audience.

One popular author, Quan Millz, became famous for his relentless social marketing on “Booktok” which turned into a trend where people post about him, resulting in him very quickly finding their posts and sharing it.

It has become a game that TikTokers not only love, but Quan Millz is really profiting off of, gaining millions of fans. Every one of his posts, whether he does it for marketing or as a response to another video begins with him saying, “It’s me again.”

It seems like everyone is having fun with it.

Most of Quan Millz books are horror or obscure sci-fi genres, so many fans have taken to acting like once he finds your post on TikTok, he tracks you down in real life. Still, this just makes people taunt him even more.

A Michael Myers spoof account, for example, posted saying, “No hashtags. No Nothing. Quan Millz. Find Me.”

Not surprisingly, he was found very quickly.

Someone else posted, “How I feel knowing Quan Millz won’t find me,” with a background of a peaceful green meadow on it, but he wasn’t safe either.

Quan Millz must have a lot of monitors or filters set up to see when people post about him.

Another funny one was a picture of a kid in a trench coat saying, “International best-selling author Quan Millz will never find my small account.”

Not only was it found, but it got over a million views.

This is a unique type of marketing that is really becoming successful.

Check out one of the views that taunts him and see what you think.

The people in the comments of these videos absolutely love it.

This person let a TikToker know that he had been found.

Yup, you were definitely found.

Don’t say his name!

This is a whole new method of marketing, and we’re here for it.

