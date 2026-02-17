February 17, 2026 at 6:55 am

‘I’ve never seen in my life someone pack a suitcase like this.’ – Her Fiancée Packed His Suitcase Before A Trip In An Unusual, Intriguing Style

by Matthew Gilligan

We don’t shame folks for anything here, and we especially don’t give people a hard time for how they pack their suitcases.

A TikTokker named Jennifer showed viewers how her fiancée packed his belongings and it raised a lot of eyebrows.

In the video, Jennifer’s boyfriend stacked his clothes into his suitcase…that was sitting upright instead of laying on the floor.

The video’s text overlay reads, “I’ve never seen in my life someone pack a suitcase like this.”

The video’s caption reads, “He’s not familiar with the packing cube game.”

Well, whatever works for him!

Take a look at the video.

he’s not familiar with the packing cube game #travel #vacation #vacationmode #traveling #cruise

♬ Jelly Fish Jam – Da Fokin

Let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer was impressed.

Maybe this guy is on to something…

