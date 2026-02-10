Man Always Carried Everyone’s Water Bottles, But He Finally Said No And Refused To Be The Unpaid Hydration Caddy For Family Events

Family obligations can sometimes go a little too far.

The following story involves a man who found himself carrying massive water bottles for his wife and daughters.

Eventually, his sister-in-law chimed in and also asked him to carry her and her kids’ bottles.

What happened next sparked family tension.

Let’s take a closer look.

AITA for refusing to hold my sister in laws giant drink bottles My wife and our three daughters are obsessed with those massive Stanley/Frank Green drink bottles. The ones that take a full working day to finish. Whenever we go to community events, parks, school stuff, literally anywhere without a table, I somehow become the designated drink bottle valet. Not ideal, but manageable.

This man became the official “water bottle holder.”

Recently, my sister-in-law moved to town. She and her two daughters also love these oversized drink bottles. She’s noticed that I’m always the guy holding everyone else’s and has started casually adding hers to the pile. So now at events, I’m stuck on a park bench guarding seven giant drink bottles. Unable to move without abandoning hydration for an entire family. When it’s just my girls, I could still move around the event and look at stuff.

He finally said no.

Fast forward to tonight, we’re at my daughter’s dance concert. My sister-in-law wants to go take photos, walks up, and goes to hand me her drink bottle like it’s automatic. I simply said, “No.” She looked confused, took it back, and shockingly, just put it down next to her where she was taking the photos.

His wife asked why he refused.

My wife witnessed this go down and later quizzed me on why I said no. I simply told her I’m done being the drink bottle caddy. I miss out on so much stuff because I get lumped with everyone’s drink bottles. And her sister has been adding to the pile. So, I put an end to it. If she wants to bring a giant drink bottle that makes no sense at an event, then she carries it all night long.

Now, he’s wondering if he did the right thing.

My wife made a comment about how her sister would be going home wondering why. She asked when I got lumped with all the drink bottles, so I highlighted a few events. She seemed to accept it. So, AITA for finally refusing to be the unpaid drink bottle storage unit?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Here’s a good idea.

Another similar thought from this one.

Your cup, your responsibility, says this person.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, here’s a valid point from this user.

You can’t always say yes to unpaid labor.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.