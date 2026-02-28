Man Assumed His Longtime Girlfriend Was Invited To A Family Wedding, But He Declined To Attend After He Learned That It Was Only For Immediate Family

Weddings can unexpectedly reveal where people stand.

The following story involves a man who was invited to a cousin’s wedding.

He and his family received an invitation, and he assumed that his girlfriend was also invited.

After sending the RSVP, he was told the invitation was for immediate family only.

Check out the full details below…

AITA for not going to my cousins wedding because my long-term girlfriend wasn’t invited I (25M) and my girlfriend (25F) have been in a relationship for nearly 3 years. We have been living together for 2 years. My cousin (29M) and his fiancée (28F) live in a different country. They are coming back here to get married in about 6 months.

This man and his family received an invitation.

A few weeks ago, they called around to give my family their invitation. I have 2 siblings (21M and 17F). My girlfriend was also at the house. We all chatted about the wedding, then they went on their way. The invite was vague. It was directed to “Mother, Father and family.” It wasn’t even a question in our minds that my girlfriend wouldn’t be going. She has a hotel booked. She has been looking for dresses since.

He sent an RSVP, saying they will all attend, including his girlfriend.

For context, my extended family is quite small. My girlfriend is quite close to them. She has been to all family events. She has babysat the younger kids. She is in contact with them regularly. I sent an RSVP for both of us last week.

His cousin responded that his girlfriend wasn’t invited.

This morning, I received a message back. It said, unfortunately, the invitation was to myself, my parents, and siblings only. I won’t lie to say I was annoyed. I have decided not to go. My mom was shocked when I told her my girlfriend wasn’t invited. There are only 11 people total in the family. This includes my family, cousins, aunties, uncles, etc. Their venue is not “small” by any means.

But he stood his ground and decided not to attend without her.

I understand people’s weddings are their own choices. It feels too wrong to be there without her. My family feel the same way. AITA to RSVP no and not attend?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user makes a valid point.

This person gives their honest opinion.

It’s their wedding, says this one.

Here’s another similar thought.

Finally, short and simple.

Looks like he stood with his partner rather than with a relative.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.