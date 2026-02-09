Man Couldn’t Make It To A Family Meeting About The House, So Now His Mom And Sister Made It More Difficult For Him To Buy It

Some meetings are too important to miss.

This man was on a birthday trip with his cousin and boyfriend during an important family talk about the plans for his parents’ house. So his mom and sister came up with a plan in his absence, that he did not like.

Read the full story below.

AITA for not showing up to talk about the house This happened in August, at my birthday last year. I went to a water park for a couple of days for my birthday (the day before and the day of). I love that water park and finally booked it myself for me, my cousin, her BF, and my BF. My mother called me on my birthday to ask when I would be home. I had told her weeks before that I probably wouldn’t be back until late because she had originally already planned to talk about the house on that day, since my sister would be in the area. I had booked the place before she planned that, but I planned to stay the whole day after because it was my birthday.

This man was upset about his family’s plan about selling the house.

The original plan for the house was always that I would get it without charge (it’s a max of $900 for monthly payments). Now they talked without me and want to sell it to those “buy-out house” places or whatever. Every housing option in my area starts at $1300 for just a small studio, so this made me very upset. Now the plan has changed to where I have to pay (and they won’t tell me an amount) to get the house. Should I have just shown up? I feel like they’re just being problematic because I didn’t, and are changing this because of that. They also won’t talk about it when we (dad, mom, me, and BF) are all free.

You snooze, you lose… your parents’ house.

Other people in the comments are chiming in.

A sensible opinion from this person.

This user poses a valid question.

Another reader is sounding off.

Grow up, says this one.

And lastly, this makes perfect sense.

Planning for your future home trumps birthday fun.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.