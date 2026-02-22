Man Decided To Sleep Through A 20-Hour Bus Ride Because He Was Feeling Sick, But His Girlfriend Got Upset And Felt Abandoned

Traveling while sick can turn even fun trips into a nightmare.

In this story, a man got sick while traveling with his girlfriend.

Instead of booking an air travel, they decided to take a luxury overnight bus ride.

He rested almost the entire bus ride, which his girlfriend didn’t take quite well.

Check out the full details below…

AITA for sleeping through most of a long luxury bus ride while my girlfriend was upset? I’ve been traveling in Chile and had been sick for a couple of days before this. I was vomiting, had GI issues, and was generally feeling awful. Because of that, I barely slept for two nights beforehand. I kept waking up in our hotel bed to run to the bathroom.

This man booked an overnight bus with his girlfriend.

My girlfriend knew this since she saw it happen. We had a long travel day planned. We ended up taking a 20-hour overnight bus instead of flying. The flights available were expensive, poorly timed, and uncomfortable. Many would have had us arriving around 2:30 a.m.

He paid extra so they could lie down and sleep comfortably.

Being stuck upright in a plane seat while sick sounded miserable. It was much worse compared to being able to lie flat and shift positions on a bus. I paid extra for a luxury overnight bus with fully reclining lay-down seats, blankets, and pillows. This was so we could rest.

Hw was still feeling sick and decided to sleep it off.

On the day of travel, I was still feeling rough but slightly improved. We spent time going to multiple pharmacies for medication. She wasn’t feeling great either. Her symptoms were much milder than mine. Once on the bus, I decided the best way for me to recover was to sleep. I took sleeping pills so I could rest and feel functional the next day.

He slept for about 16 hours and woke up towards the end of the trip.

I offered her the same pills, knowing they would likely help. She refused. I then slept for roughly 16 hours. I did not know she was upset during this time. She never woke me up. I wasn’t aware there was an issue until I woke up in the early afternoon near the end of the ride. She was sleeping when I woke up.

His girlfriend was upset with him for “abandoning” her.

When she later woke up, I tried to hold her hand. She was clearly upset. When I asked what was wrong, she said I had “abandoned” her. She said she had been alone for the entire bus ride.

Now, he’s wondering if he was really in the wrong.

From my perspective, I was sick, severely sleep-deprived, and trying to recover. I didn’t ignore her intentionally. I didn’t refuse to help. I didn’t know she was upset at the time. So, AITA for sleeping through most of the bus ride instead of staying awake with her?

Sometimes, taking care of yourself can look like neglect to someone else.

