Man Didn’t Want To Take His Pain-Sensitive Adult Brother To Paintball, But The Family Started Calling Him Selfish

Brothers can be too harsh on each other sometimes.

This man and his friends were planning a paintball activity, and his brother wanted to come too. But his brother is extremely sensitive to pain, so he’s reluctant to take him.

Read the full story below for more details.

AITA for not including my adult brother in everything? I (18M) and my brother (20M) got into an argument because my friends and I are planning to go paintballing. And my family started telling me my brother would want to go too. I said I wasn’t sure because he’s extremely sensitive to pain. He’ll literally cry over a splinter or get really worked up over minor things. I never said he couldn’t go. If he wants to try it, that’s fine. He’s an adult. But it’s not my responsibility to babysit him or leave my game to comfort him if he gets hurt. I just want to enjoy time with my friends without feeling responsible for managing his reactions.

This man’s family are all taking his brother’s side.

My sister immediately jumped on me, saying I was being a jerk and “excluding him” just because I don’t think he’d like it. I told her I’m not obligated to include him in everything I do, especially when past experiences show he gets overly upset, angry, or dramatic over small injuries or competitive situations. Now there’s tension. I’m being told I’m selfish for wanting to hang out with my friends without worrying about my brother melting down. AITA?

The brother is a grown man, he can organize his own paintball activity.

