Boyfriend Gets Blamed For Leaving The Back Door Unlocked Overnight, And Even Though His Partner Was In The Room Longer Than Him, She Said He Didn’t Care About Her Safety

Small mistakes can turn into big arguments when one person feels wronged.

So, what would you do if your partner realized you had left a door unlocked all night? Would you take full responsibility and move on? Or would you protect yourself and suggest you share the blame?

In the following story, one man chooses the latter, but it does not go over well. Here’s what happened.

AITA for leaving kitchen door unlocked I arrived home at 6 pm, started cooking dinner, and opened the back door, which leads to only the garden. My partner arrived back at about 6:30 pm. We eat our food, and I leave the table at about 7:30 pm. My partner still has to work late, and so leaves the kitchen at 9 pm or so. I do not go back into the kitchen for the rest of the night after I leave. Once my partner finishes work, she joins me in the other room before I leave so she can watch her TV Shows in peace and relax.

Of course, he got blamed.

I go upstairs, and my partner joins me at about 10:30 pm. Neither of us goes downstairs for the rest of the night. At 6:30 am the next morning, we go downstairs and find the kitchen door closed, but unlocked, with the key still in the door. My partner immediately blames me completely. I accept responsibility for not locking the door behind me, but say my partner should share some of the responsibility, as they remained in the room for over an hour after I left. (We normally both check doors, windows, etc. when leaving)

His partner was not willing to share blame.

My partner rejected this completely, citing a prior instance when I had left the back door open 2 years ago, and a window open overnight, maybe 4 months ago. I responded by agreeing completely with those 2 instances and apologising again, before saying that if this were the other way around, and I were the one who had been the last in the kitchen, I would still be the one to be blamed for leaving the door unlocked. My partner rejected this possibility, ‘as they always lock the door as soon as they close it’ – this is true, to be fair.

They had a big argument.

It has caused a massive argument between us, with my partner saying it shows I don’t care about women’s safety, before leaving for work. I reject this idea completely, but I didn’t respond to it, partly because I didn’t know how before she left and partly because I didn’t want to make the situation even worse by disregarding her feelings on this. I fully accept my role in causing this, but still feel that blame should be shared. AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like his partner may be overreacting a little.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about this issue.

This reader thinks they’re both wrong.

According to this comment, he should’ve closed it.

Another person who thinks he was the one in the wrong.

For this person, if you open it, you close it.

The whole situation only required a small apology.

He should’ve locked the door, and he should take the blame.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.