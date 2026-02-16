Man Got Hired For A Remote Job Position But Later Learned That The Company Transitioned To A Hybrid Work Setup, So Now He’s Slowly Losing Motivation

Unfair workplace policies can quickly kill enthusiasm and motivation.

The following story involves a man who accepted a job advertised as remote.

Only to be told weeks later that it was now a hybrid position, and he needed to report to the office twice a week.

As the company grew and hired more people, he slowly started to be demotivated.

Double standards and RTO I started a new job earlier this year. The position, at the time of applying, was advertised as remote. Approximately two weeks after my starting date, which was more than two months after my initial application, the company introduced a hybrid work schedule. Everyone is expected to go to the office twice a week if there’s an office in the city you’re working from.

The company also announced that it will be office-first, and all remote positions are going to be an exception. I wasn’t really thrilled about this decision, but since I was a new joiner, I went along with it without making a fuss. After all, that’s what the majority of corporations these days do. I signed a document and started going to the office twice a week.

Now that we’re near the end of this year, our team has doubled in size. And the majority of people that have joined the team after the announcement are remote workers. Not only that, but there are people who joined the team after I did. They are located in the same city and closer to the office than I am. They don’t go to the office because they declined to sign the document.

After a meeting with my superior, where I was trying to explain that this is not fair in any way, nothing came out of it. So I decided that I will simply go to the office late, leave early, and do things without going the extra mile. I really liked the job and was passionate about it. That is not the case anymore.

Nothing kills motivation faster than being the only one following the rules.

