Man Let His Closest Friend Borrow His Car, But He Immediately Cut Off This Privilege After Finding Out That His Friend Broke His Only Single Rule

Trust is essential when lending personal belongings to friends.

In this story, a man who owns a car sometimes lets his close friend borrow it.

He set one condition, though: Do not let anyone else drive it.

But eventually, he found out that this rule was broken.

Read the full story below to find out more…

AITA for refusing to lend my car again after he broke my rule? I (25M) let one of my closest friends borrow my car a few times in the past. I asked of him one thing. Do not let anyone else drive it. He agreed every time. Last week, he asked again. He said he just needed it to run errands. Later that night, I saw one of our mutual friend’s Instagram stories.

This man found out that someone else had driven his car.

Someone else was clearly driving my car. The music was blasting. They were speeding on the highway. When I confronted him, he had the nerve to say I was overreacting. He said nothing happened. He asked what the problem was. I told him he is no longer allowed to use my car at all.

He stood his ground and decided not to lend his car anymore.

He got upset. He said I was being dramatic. He accused me of valuing my car over our friendship. A couple of mutual friends said I should let it slide. They said there was no damage. I stood my ground. I said trust matters more than favors. AITA for refusing to lend him my car again?

Let’s see how others react to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

He isn’t your friend, says this one.

This person makes three valid points.

Short and simple.

Finally, here’s another honest opinion from this one.

Trust matters more than favor from friends.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.