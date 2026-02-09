Man Let His Girlfriend Stay In The Apartment While He Was At Work, So His Roommate Accuses Him Of Disrespecting His Privacy And Boundaries

Sharing an apartment often means negotiating unspoken rules.

The following story involves a man who lives with a friend in an apartment.

He lets his girlfriend stay over frequently, even when he isn’t home.

However, this arrangement has sparked tension with his roommate.

AITA for letting my partner stay in the apartment when I’m not there? I (30M) live in an apartment with one of my friends (29M). I have been dating this girl for a few months. She stays over often (5 nights a week). My roommate has not said he is against that part or anything.

This man’s roommate started expressing his frustration.

He has now voiced frustration over the fact that she has recently gotten a new job working nights. She comes over after she clocks out to sleep. I am not there during the day due to my job. I trust her.

But he thinks it’s not a big deal that his girlfriend comes over even if he’s not there.

He is saying that she should not be there when I am not present. I do not see the issue at all and think he is being selfish. AITA?

What feels reasonable to one person can feel intrusive to another.

