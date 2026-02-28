Homeowner Likes To Walk Around His Rural Neighborhood In The Dark At Night, But He Accidentally Scared A Neighbor While Doing So

Imagine living in a really remote area where there are hardly any people around, and there are only a few houses. Would you think it would be okay to walk around your neighborhood at night without a flashlight, or should you bring a flashlight so anyone else around is aware of your presence?

In this story, two neighbors disagree about the answer to this question. Keep reading to hear the perspective of the neighbor who doesn’t like to use a flashlight.

AITA for walking around my neighborhood at 10 pm at night and scaring my neighbor? I live in a very remote, mountainous region on a dark country road where there are no street lights. At nighttime, it is very black as the road is forested. The road is also private. I like to walk around at nighttime and do not use a flashlight, passing by neighbors houses. There is no one around, so I don’t think it’s a big deal.

He accidentally scared a neighbor.

While I was heading back to my house at around 10 pm, I saw a neighbor (who I don’t know personally) walking to the end of the driveway who appeared to be bringing out a can. I moved quickly toward her direction because I must pass her house at night to get back to my own, and I shuffled my feet to let her know I was there. She eventually heard me in the dark, got scared and ran back to her house. Her family was unloading their vehicle, and I heard her say to her family member that there was some weird guy on the road. She said this loudly so I could hear.

He confronted her.

I thought this was rude (because she obviously knows I’m a neighbor, since this is a small community), so I started to flash my light at the end of the driveway and yelled out at her if she needed my assistance. I didn’t leave until she finally came back to the road and told me no she didn’t need my help, to leave her alone, and I should use a light and not sneak up on people at night, because that’s weird. She also said to her family member as she walked away that I was a prowler. She’s entitled to be scared but to say someone is a prowler when you know it’s probably a neighbor is rude and obnoxious.

He’s wondering if he messed up.

I yelled at her that my eyes are adjusted to the dark and that she should be nicer to her neighbor. This is not a high crime area. So, AITA for walking in the dark and not using a light and scaring a neighbor?

I can see how it would be scary to realize a stranger is walking around in the dark at night. Most people don’t do that. She also had no way of knowing that he’s a neighbor.

But was he really doing anything wrong?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person has a problem with the way he handled the situation.

Another person calls him a “creepy dork.”

He could’ve just said “hi.”

Everyone thinks he was acting weird.

Don’t act creepy if you don’t want people to call you creepy.

